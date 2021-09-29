Video: Villarreal expose Dalot again to go 1-0 up vs Manchester United

Manchester United’s miserable run of form continues as Villarreal have gone 1-0 up at Old Trafford in this evening’s Champions League clash.

The La Liga giants notably beat Man Utd on penalties in the Europa League final back in May, and they’re enjoying themselves against the Red Devils again in the Champions League this evening.

Paco Alcacer poached in the penalty area after Diogo Dalot was once again targeted by Villarreal, with the Portugal international singled out by fans as a weak-link in the team after a poor showing in the first half.

See below for the Alcacer goal, which puts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under even more pressure after other recent poor results…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Unai Emery may have struggled during his time as Arsenal manager, but no one can fault the job he’s done with this impressive Villarreal side.

