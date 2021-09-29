Arsenal confirm midfielder out injured for three months

Arsenal has confirmed that midfielder and former club captain Granit Xhaka will be out of action for approximately three months following an injury sustained during last weekend’s North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Xhaka, 29, was part of Mikel Arteta’s side who thrashed bitter-rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 during last weekend’s Premier League match.

Despite putting in a commanding performance in the Gunners’ midfielder, the Switzerland international’s afternoon ended in disappointment after he was seen hobbling off injured in the game’s 82nd minute.

Seemingly unsure of the extent of the 29-year-old’s injury shortly after the game, it has since been confirmed by the club that they’re set to be without the midfielder until the new year.

MORE: Former Arsenal target close to free transfer after refusing to sign new deal with current club

An official statement, released on the club’s website, revealed that Xhaka suffered significant ligament damage to his knee.

The statement went on to read: “A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.

“Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Prior to picking up the injury, Xhaka had featured in five matches, in all competitions, so far this season, including four Premier League games.