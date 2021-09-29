Arsenal are reportedly ready to try a January transfer window move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Gunners seem to have a good relationship with Madrid, having recently brought in both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in on loan from the Spanish giants, the latter of whom later ended up moving to the Emirates Stadium permanently.

According to Todo Fichajes, Asensio is now on Arsenal’s radar after showing some improved form this season, and it seems the Spain international could be ready to consider his future if he isn’t playing regularly under Carlo Ancelotti by January.

Arsenal could do with pouncing for Asensio if the opportunity arises, as the 25-year-old has previously shown great promise and could be worth gambling on if he can get back to full fitness and get his confidence back.

Mikel Arteta isn’t exactly blessed with attacking options right now, with Willian leaving in the summer after a disappointing spell in north London, while Nicolas Pepe continues to struggle to live up to expectations.

Asensio could end up being an important signing to give Arsenal something a bit different up front, ad Todo Fichajes suggest he’d cost around €50million, which might end up looking like a bargain if he can get back to his best.