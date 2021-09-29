Video: Usain Bolt and Sir Alex Ferguson spotted enjoying Man United’s dramatic win over Villarreal

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among the big names in the crowd tonight as the Red Devils sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in stoppage time.

Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, a big Man Utd fan, was also in attendance, and the pair could be seen catching up after what will have been an enjoyable result for them both.

Watch the video below as Bolt and Fergie have a little chat as they make their way out of their seats after the end of this dramatic Champions League game at Old Trafford…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

United were not at their best tonight, but Ronaldo delivered the goods when it mattered most, which is precisely what he was signed for.