Video: Man United super-fan Usain Bolt captures brilliant angle of Alex Telles wonder-goal

Usain Bolt is at the Manchester United game tonight and he managed to capture Alex Telles’ wonder-goal with a brilliant video from the stands.

The Brazilian struck a stunning volley after a cleverly-worked Bruno Fernandes free-kick to him on the edge of the box, and it’s bound to be a strike that lives long in the memory for those who were at Old Trafford to see it.

It looked good enough on the TV, but Bolt captured a great angle of it on his phone and uploaded it to his Twitter page shortly afterwards.

See below for the results, and listen out for what is almost certainly Bolt going crazy with the celebrations!

The former sprinter is well known for being a big United fan, and posted a photo of himself at the game earlier this evening…