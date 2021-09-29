Video: Edinson Cavani misses a huge opportunity to win it for Man United

Manchester United came so close to scoring late on against Villarreal in tonight’s Champions League clash, only for Edinson Cavani to put his header wide.

The Red Devils were second best for much of this match, with Villarreal opening the scoring through Paco Alcacer before Alex Telles scored a sublime volley to make it 1-1 not long afterwards.

Watch below as United later put a good move together, only for Cavani to mess things up and totally misjudge his header when it looked like a simple job of nodding it into the back of the net…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Cavani knows he should have done better, and you can see his team-mates around him were pretty shocked as well.