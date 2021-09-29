Manchester United fans will love the sheer effort from Edinson Cavani in this clip below as the 34-year-old rolled back the years to show some remarkable pace.

Cavani has never exactly been the quickest forward in the world, but he showed tremendous speed and desire to win this ball back against Villarreal…

This is why fans love Edinson Cavani ? Pure effort.#UCL pic.twitter.com/T2ba8dDJsn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

This is seriously impressive from Cavani as he recovered what looked like a lost cause, putting pressure on the Villarreal defence.

Perhaps the Uruguay international has been getting diet tips from Cristiano Ronaldo since his move to Old Trafford this summer!