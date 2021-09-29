Video: Chelsea caught cold as Juventus score lovely team goal almost straight from kick-off

Federico Chiesa has scored for Juventus to make it 1-0 against Chelsea in the Champions League this evening.

The Blues have not looked too convincing in Turin tonight, and they were caught out at the start of the second half as Juve put together a lovely flowing team move and scored almost straight from the kick-off.

Watch below as Massimiliano Allegri’s side carved Chelsea open, with Italian forward Chiesa applying the finish with some aplomb to put the reigning European champions behind…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Chelsea were so solid in this competition last season once Thomas Tuchel took over as manager, but he hasn’t got his team going yet in this game.