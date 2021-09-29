CONMEBOL, UEFA announce Super Cup friendly between Argentina and Italy

This summer, Italy won the UEFA Euro 2020, and Argentina claimed the Copa America, giving Lionel Messi his first international trophy with the South American national team.

Despite these two nations being on different continents, they’re connected with Diego Armando Maradona. The former Argentine player made his name while playing in Italy with Napoli and won the 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

As a result, Marca reports that CONMEBOL and UEFA have announced a Super Cup between the two nations. The match will take place six months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins.

“With this agreement, CONMEBOL and UEFA express their commitment to the development of football beyond their geographical areas, as a bridge that unites people, countries, continents, and cultures,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.

However, no date or venue has been made official for this fixture. The Spanish media outlet did relay information out of Italy that the matchup could occur at Wembley Stadium.

Both confederations will open a joint office in London within the project between South Americans and Europeans, in which related issues between the two federations will be discussed.