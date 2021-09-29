Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma is eyeing an upset against Manchester United this evening at Old Trafford.

The Yellow Submarine are no strangers to upsetting the odds, and certainly not against Manchester United having beaten them just a matter of months ago in the Europa League final.

Tonight, the two sides go head to head again, this time in the Champions League, with Manchester United likely eyeing revenge at Old Trafford.

United will once again be favourites, especially having strengthened significantly over the summer with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

But Villarreal weren’t expected to upset the odds the last time these two sides played, and the two teams have only ever drawn in their five meetings to date.

So, it’s no surprise that Yellows star Danjuma believes he and his side can take something from Old Trafford, the summer signing believing his opponents this evening might just be out for revenge.

“I’m really confident in our team,” he told BT Sport. “I’ll back myself and I’ll back my team. We beat them in the Europa League final so I think they might take it a bit personal.”

“I’m confident that we’ve done it once, we’ll do it twice”.