Arsenal legend returns to Gunners in an informal role coaching their youth teams

Arsenal legend David Seaman is reportedly back at the club in an informal coaching role with the club’s youth teams.

The former Gunners goalkeeper, considered one of the all-time greats for both Arsenal and England, was supposedly approached by Per Mertesacker over accepting a role back at his old club, according to the Evening Standard.

Seaman was a key member of some of Arsene Wenger’s best sides, winning two Premier League titles during the Frenchman’s reign, though he left just before the famous Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

Still, there’s no doubt Seaman’s experience and knowledge could make him an important part of the set-up at Arsenal.

Gooners will hope this move works out well, and in general they would probably welcome more of their former players coming back to the Emirates Stadium in some capacity.

It’s slightly surprising that so many club legends like Tony Adams, Sol Campbell and numerous others have never been brought back to offer their expertise at Arsenal.

