Declan Rice has made it clear he is happy at West Ham amid links with Manchester United.

Exit links are nothing new when it comes to Rice, with Chelsea usually the club linked with a move for the midfielder who spent his academy days at Stamford Bridge.

But nothing has ever come of those links, and Rice remains a West Ham player, tied down to a contract until 2024.

Still, links have resurfaced, and according to the Manchester Evening News, the England international is a ‘prime’ target for United ahead of next summer.

Since that original report, rumours have been relentless, but in the meantime, Rice has been clear that he is fully committed to West Ham United, speaking about how he is enjoying life at the London Stadium, working under David Moyes.

Ahead of the Hammers’ Europa League clash with Rapid Wien on Thursday, Rice said, as cited by the Mirror: “We’ve spoken about it lots in the past.

“Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.

MORE: Some United fans are delighted with Solskjaer’s selection decision

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me. I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the team.

“I think you could see a difference if I wasn’t going out there and giving 100 per cent but every time I’m putting on the shirt – I’ve got the armband on at the moment – my only objective is to go out there and give everything for the club and get three points.”