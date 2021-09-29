Everton ace explains the villain role he’s taken in the Argentina-Brazil rivalry

This summer, Argentina and Brazil were fighting for the Copa America, with La Albiceleste coming away with the South American title. The rivalry between the two runs deep, which is why there’s trash talk back and forth.

Following Argentina’s victory over Brazil in the Copa America final, striker Richarlison engaged in a series of teasing exchanges with rival players and fans, something that extended until the Olympics.

The Everton man recently spoke to Argentine media outlet Olé (via ESPN Brazil) about being a protagonist to those who support the Argentina national team.

“It all started because I said in an interview before the final that we were going to win,” Richarlison said. “They wanted me to say what? I don’t even like to lose in video games; imagine a Copa America final against Argentina at Maracanã. When the match ended, the Argentines started publishing memes with my photo crying and refuting my interview.”

It will be interesting to see if Richarlison continues to be the villain in the rivalry between Argentina and Brazil for the foreseeable future. The next time these two nations will face off will be in November, and so perhaps he could reprise his role should he receive a call-up.

Furthermore, they still need to make up the suspended match during the September FIFA World Cup qualifiers.