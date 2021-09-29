Everton midfielder fined £25,000 and banned following drink-drive crash

Everton FC
Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been banned from driving and handed a hefty £25,000 fine following an incident that saw him crash in the early hours following a night of drinking.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Ivorian midfielder recently appeared in front of a court following a road traffic collision that occurred near his Manchester home on 8 August 2021.

Gbamin, 26, joined Everton in 2019 following a £22.5m move from German side Mainz.

Since arriving at Goodison Park, the 26-year-old, who is understood to earn £25,000-per week, has gone on to feature in just four matches, in all competitions.

Example of Audi RS Q8 – Image courtesy of Auditography’s YouTube

The player’s abysmal spell in England’s top-flight looks set to continue off the field, as well as on it, after details from a drink-driving incident has emerged.

It has been reported that Gbamin hit a Jaguar while driving in his Audi RS Q8 as he left the M56. A subsequent breath test revealed the 26-year-old had 52mg of alcohol in his system – 17mg above the legal amount allowed to drive.

Following his appearance in front of the court, Justice Susanne O’Connell has been quoted telling the footballer: “You are very fortunate no serious injuries were caused.”

