Exclusive: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder set for January exit

Tottenham Hotspur is set to offload midfielder Harry Winks once the January transfer window opens.

Having joined their youth academy nearly 20-years-ago, Winks, 25, has gone on to spend his entire career with Tottenham Hotspur.

After forcing his way into the club’s senior first-team in 2014, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 117 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.

However, following what has been a hugely turbulent period for the London-based club, which has seen a carousel of managers come in since Mauricio Pochettino departed in 2019, Tottenham Hotspur appears to be struggling to recapture some of their best form.

Despite now being under the direction of Nuno Espirito Santo, CaughtOffside understands that Winks, who has started just one Premier League match so far this season, is keen to move on due to a continued lack of playing time.

Although no club has yet to make their interest formal, it is expected that several sides will look to snap up the 25-year-old come the winter window.

Manchester United was credited with having an interest in the midfielder earlier in the summer – however, CaughtOffside understands that although Red Devils are not ruling out a future approach, interest appears to have cooled in recent weeks.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy is understood to be willing to allow the English midfielder to move on.