Video: Ferdinand and Crouch disagree over how Solskjaer’s doing at Man United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists he believes in what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building at the club and that fans have to be patient and trust the process going on there at the moment.

Many fans will disagree, and Peter Crouch seemed unconvinced by what Ferdinand was saying as they debated this on BT Sport after the Villarreal game…

United undoubtedly have a fine squad, but Crouch still feels they’re relying too much on individuals at times, instead of really putting together a style of play beyond counter-attacking, which isn’t always possible, particularly in home games.

Ferdinand seems more optimistic, but we’ll see how much time Solskjaer gets if results and performances don’t improve soon.

