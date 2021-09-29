‘Finally’ – Some Man Utd fans are delighted with one Solskjaer selection decision for Villarreal clash

Manchester United are delighted with one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection decisions for this evening Champions League clash.

The Reds are up against Villarreal this evening at Old Trafford as they look to put their opening group stage defeat to Young Boys firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Standing in their way is a Villarreal side that defeated them on penalties in last season’s Europa League final.

Though, much has changed since then, namely United signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, so fans will be hoping that extra strength shows when it counts.

It should, especially given all three of those players are starting this evening, but there is another selection decision that United fans are more pleased about.

And that’s the exclusion of Fred, who has been heavily relied upon by Solskjaer of late.

Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba anchor the midfielder behind Bruno Fernandes, and fans are delighted.

Here’s what some United fans have had to say on Twitter.

