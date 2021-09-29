Arsenal are reportedly chasing an ambitious transfer deal for in-demand Bayer Leverkusen and Germany wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

The hugely gifted 18-year-old has been making waves in the Bundesliga for a while now, and is fast becoming regarded as one of the most promising prospects in the game.

Wirtz is now being strongly pursued by Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, though Bayern Munich are thought to be in the strongest position for his signature.

Still, a report from Bild states that Arsenal are also working on trying to win the race for Wirtz’s signature in an ambitious potential move that could cost more than £40million.

Wirtz could be a great fit at Arsenal right now, with Mikel Arteta in need of a long-term Mesut Ozil replacement in that attacking midfield department.

The Germany international looks like he could have similar qualities to his fellow countryman Ozil, and fans would love to see a playmaker like that at the Emirates Stadium again.