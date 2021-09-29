Juventus targeting summer move for Man United linked midfielder

According to recent reports, Serie A giants Juventus are targeting a summer move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, who claims the highly-rated defensive midfielder is emerging as a serious summer target for ‘The Old Lady’.

Tchouameni, 21, only joined Monaco 18-months ago following a £16.2m move from domestic rivals Bordeaux.

Since his arrival at the Principality Stadium, the commanding young Frenchman has gone on to feature in 58 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough in France’s top-flight, the 21-year-old has seen his name linked with a bumper move to the likes of Manchester United.

However, if recent reports are anything to go by – the Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing the industrious midfielder and could face competition from Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus.

Tuttosport claims the Italian side have now joined the hunt and could approach Monaco next summer.