Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a potential transfer swoop for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as they look to strengthen in that area of their squad.

It’s not been the most convincing start to the season for the Red Devils, with Fred looking like a particular weak link in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

There could be room for someone like Phillips, who has impressed a great deal in his time at Leeds, as well as for the England national team as they reached the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are now considering moving for Phillips as an alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice, with the 25-year-old supposedly likely to cost around €50million (£43m).

It remains to be seen if United can persuade their rivals to sell them such a key player, but it has happened before.

Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand notably moved from Elland Road to Old Trafford and became MUFC legends, while Alan Smith was another big name to make that move.

Phillips certainly looks like someone who could shine for a big six side and it will be interesting to see if United end up facing any competition for his signature in the months ahead.

From the England international’s point of view, Todo Fichajes state that he’ll decide his future at the end of the season.