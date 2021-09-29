Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool star had stomach issue before producing stellar performance vs Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed post-match that Curtis Jones was suffering with a stomach problem ahead of the clash with Porto.

Liverpool made light work of Porto in their second Champions League group fixture. The side who defeated eventual winners Chelsea in the second-leg of last year’s quarter-final were defeated 5-1 on the night.

While it was Liverpool’s iconic front three, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who ultimately made the difference for their side, another star performer in the bunch was Curtis Jones.

Jones has all the makings of a future star and reminded viewers of those credentials during last night’s game – under less than ideal circumstances, too.

Speaking to the media in wake of his side’s emphatic victory, Jurgen Klopp revealed [at 2:09] that Jones was suffering with a stomach issue ahead of the game, which makes his performance all the more impressive.

After back-to-back wins over AC Milan and Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool find themselves in a strong position to not only progress from the group stage, but do it as group winners.