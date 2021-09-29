Video: Hilarious moment linesman is so awe-struck by Lionel Messi that he runs onto the pitch

When Lionel Messi is in full flow, he really can just hypnotise you, and it seems that is precisely what happened here as the linesman in yesterday’s game forgot what he was supposed to be doing.

Instead of sticking to running along the line and checking for offside, it seemed this match official was so fixated on Messi’s mazy run before scoring against Manchester City, that he lost track of where he was and ran onto the pitch himself!

What a moment this was from Messi, and it’s nice to see that referees and linesmen are fans too, just like the rest of us…

The linesman at the bottom was so focused on Messi that he ran into the pitch??? Can't blame him lool pic.twitter.com/aHPn4OFcD3 — mx (@MessiMX30i) September 29, 2021

Messi ended up making it 2-0 to PSG against Man City in this intriguing Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.