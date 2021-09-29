Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich interested in signing Juventus rising star

Three of Europe’s biggest clubs are reportedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa began to make a name for himself towards the end of last campaign, with his performance in Juventus’ Champions League clash with Porto a notable day to remember for the young Italian (at least on a personal level).

However, that cannot compare to what he achieved on the international stage at Euro 2020, with Chiesa having been one of Italy’s star performers as they went all the way and won the tournament.

The 23-year-old looks all set to be one of the stars of his generation, with Juventus fortunate enough to have secured his services for the foreseeable – or, have they?

According to a report by Fichajes, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are ALL interested in signing Chiesa.

You’d imagine that Juventus would be reluctant to sell, but when clubs of that calibre are sniffing around one of your star players, there is certainly cause for anxiety.

At this point in time, Chiesa has no reason to depart Juventus. However, should they miss out on Champions League qualification this campaign, the situation could change.