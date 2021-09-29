Video: Pep Guardiola admits he knew it would be “impossible” to deal with Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about his side’s struggle against Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi last night.

The Spanish tactician described Messi as “unstoppable” and says he knew it would be “impossible” to keep the Argentine quiet for an entire 90 minutes.

Guardiola feels, however, that his side performed in the right way, despite an ultimately disappointing result as PSG ran out 2-0 winners at the Parc des Princes.

Messi didn’t always see as much of the ball as we might have come to expect, but he ended up scoring a sublime effort in the second half to make it 2-0, and Guardiola was asked about him after the game…

Guardiola insists his City side weren’t just focusing on Messi, but he also admits he had realistic expectations about how much he’d be able to keep the former Barcelona man out of the game.