Manchester City star Ruben Dias has sent a warning to Liverpool ahead of this weekend’s mouth-watering clash.

City and Liverpool go head-to-head at Anfield on Sunday evening with the top two facing off in what could prove to be a title six-pointer come the end of the season.

Of course, it is still too early to put quite so much value on the game, but given both side’s title ambitions, there is no doubting its importance to both teams.

Last weekend, City made up ground in the title race and moved within a point of Liverpool with an away win over fellow title hopefuls Chelsea.

But they followed that up with a disappointing away defeat to PSG in the Champions League, a defeat that could end up costing them top spot in their group, unless they can win the return clash.

Though, City defender Dias is not worried about a hangover, warning Liverpool of his and his teammates’ intentions.

“We all know that. The two top teams playing against each other. Essentially I think it was a matter of us not finishing what we created,” he told the Daily Star.

“But It affects nothing. We know what we are capable of and we know our identity. We know what we need to do at Anfield to win.

“It is a loss and we are frustrated, but that is the good habit of being a top team. Obviously we will take it, but in no time will be there again.

“Now, the major focus is on Sunday’s game at Anfield and – that is where all our energy will be.”