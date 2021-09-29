Loads of fans are calling for Diogo Dalot to be taken off after a very poor first half performance for Manchester United in their Champions League clash against Villarreal.

The Portugal international has not been a regular for Man Utd and it’s easy to see why now after Villarreal seemed to target him as a weak link in their team in the first half this evening.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka normally starts at right-back for the Red Devils, but is currently suspended, so Dalot has had to fill in and is not doing a particularly convincing job so far.

It remains to be seen if Dalot can get it together, but he’ll have done little to win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with this error-ridden performance so far tonight.

See below for some reaction from fans as they worry about the young defender getting bullied out there…

If Dalot plays one min more i m gonna turn off TV. Wtf was that losing every 1v1. Which Division u play for? 3rd or 4th. — Md.Siam Nur Rahman (@SiamNr) September 29, 2021

Dalot getting bullied out there ? — Harihareshwar Kumaravel (@hareshwar29) September 29, 2021

Danjuma out there making Dalot look like he doesn’t belong. — Byron (@byronxfc) September 29, 2021

Dalot lost out there man — Sinan (@S_alnajjar7) September 29, 2021

Dalot is gonna cost us if he aint yanked off…

He needs cover and Bruno is being forced to do that job, which takes from our attack!!#MUNVIL — Gambare Gambare?? (@GMwangi_B) September 29, 2021

Back 4 is a mess. Dalot is all over the place and needs to come off ASAP. #MUFC — Michael Dobson (@dobson_md86) September 29, 2021

Dalot getting murdered out there….damn — Dean Adams ? (@RedD_mufc) September 29, 2021

United urgently need a result tonight after some poor recent form, and it might mean taking off Dalot and changing things around to help make it happen.