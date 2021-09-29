“Getting bullied” – Manchester United ace singled out for poor display vs Villarreal by these fans

Loads of fans are calling for Diogo Dalot to be taken off after a very poor first half performance for Manchester United in their Champions League clash against Villarreal.

The Portugal international has not been a regular for Man Utd and it’s easy to see why now after Villarreal seemed to target him as a weak link in their team in the first half this evening.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka normally starts at right-back for the Red Devils, but is currently suspended, so Dalot has had to fill in and is not doing a particularly convincing job so far.

It remains to be seen if Dalot can get it together, but he’ll have done little to win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with this error-ridden performance so far tonight.

See below for some reaction from fans as they worry about the young defender getting bullied out there…

United urgently need a result tonight after some poor recent form, and it might mean taking off Dalot and changing things around to help make it happen.

