Manchester United managed a dramatic late win over Villarreal, but it was a far from vintage performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After some poor recent results, the three points will surely be all that matters here, but United left it late in their Champions League clash with Villarreal.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half, and in truth they could’ve been two or three goals ahead by that point if they’d been more clinical.

Credit to Man Utd for turning it around, with Alex Telles equalising and Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines with his thrilling stoppage time winner.

Here’s a look at how United’s players rated on the night…

David de Gea (8) – A joy to watch now that he’s back to his best, the United goalkeeper made some superb saves in the first half when Villarreal dominated. It’ll be all about Ronaldo now, but De Gea was surely the man of the match.

Diogo Dalot (4) – Really poor throughout the game, Dalot was clearly targeted by Villarreal as he just couldn’t live with Arnaut Danjuma down that right-hand side. Aaron Wan-Bissaka can’t return soon enough.

Alex Telles (7) – Not his best game overall, but Telles scored an absolute worldie in the second half to give the Red Devils a vital equaliser, so it only seems fair we bump up his score for that.

Raphael Varane (6) – Unconvincing for much of this game with one or two sloppy moments, Varane should really be doing better considering his experience and know-how at this level.

Victor Lindelof (5) – In for the injured Harry Maguire, we’re not sure Lindelof really took his chance to impress with a fairly underwhelming outing here.

Scott McTominay (6) – As ever, a hard-worker in midfield who does his job well, but perhaps looked a little limited at points, with Fred’s absence clearly noticed, which is saying something.

Paul Pogba (6) – Yet to really nail down a role in Solskjaer’s United side, Pogba was back in a deeper and more central midfield position this evening, but didn’t really look at home there, even though he’s played it so well for the French national team in the past.

Bruno Fernandes (7) – Even when he’s not quite at his best, Fernandes can provide moments of magic and that’s precisely what he did with his clever assist for the Telles goal.

Mason Greenwood (6) – Another disappointing display from a talented young player who still seems to struggle with consistency. Greenwood made a great start to this season but Solskjaer must now be wondering about giving him a rest.

Jadon Sancho (5) – More worrying, however, is the form of summer signing Sancho, who hasn’t looked with it at any point so far in his Man Utd career. This seemed like a good opportunity for him, but he did nothing of note.

Cristiano Ronaldo (7) – A bit quiet, but Ronaldo did the job he’s on the pitch to do, somehow popping up in the right place and at the right time to deliver a crucial winner and lift the roof at Old Trafford.

Subs: Edinson Cavani (6), Jesse Lingard (6), Nemanja Matic (6), Fred (6)