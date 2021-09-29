(Video) Fans bemoan double standards as Kevin De Bruyne escapes red card for SHOCKING tackle

Manchester United fans have bemoaned double standards after Kevin De Bruyne was not sent off for a horrendous challenge during Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain.

De Bruyne was unable to make the difference for the Premier League champions in Paris, with the Premier League champions falling to a disappointed 2-0 defeat, granted against a very good side.

In truth, the Belgian will count himself lucky that he was even allowed to remain on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, with De Bruyne having make a quite horrendous tackle on Idrissa Gueye.

Man United fans have shared their frustration that there seems to be little difference between De Bruyne’s challenge and the one which saw Aaron Wan Bissaka sent off against Young Boys.

All teams are treated fair and all referees are of equal standard… The standard of officiating at the minute is a shambles. Wan-Bissaka is never a sending off or De Bruyne is. There’s no difference in the tackles pic.twitter.com/HWw4zfL3K9 — Joel Ferguson (@Deadandgone70) September 28, 2021

MORE: €100m-rated star agrees terms with Man United, player sales expected to help fund transfer

This is a key point when it comes to officiating, it’s difficult to argue that either are NOT red card offences, but if one player is given his marching orders, the other absolutely needs to as well.

All fans want is a bit of consistency, especially when two tackles of this nature have been made in the same competition just two weeks apart. Why De Bruyne was allowed to continue in the game is rather puzzling.