Mohamed Salah has been backed as the best player in the Premier League currently.

The Egyptian has been a sensation since arriving at Liverpool in 2017, scoring 100 goals in 151 Premier League games, helping the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Salah recently joined the Premier League 100 club, and his consistency has put him among the very best players in the world.

But where does he rank among the best in the Premier League?

That particular question might have become a little more complicated this summer given the arrivals of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

But according to former QPR striker Charlie Austin, Salah is the man due to his consistency of performance for Liverpool over the years.

“His numbers are ridiculous aren’t they? Year in year out,” Austin told talkSPORT.

“Week in week out, you just expect him to score every time he puts the Liverpool shirt on.

“He will be paid what he deserves I guess, that’s the way Liverpool go, they certainly won’t let him go anywhere.

“Strikers are worth their weight in gold.

“I just think he’s unbelievable for Liverpool and he would get in any team in the world, I do believe that.

“He’s ridiculous, he’s [got] everything, pace, power, finishing, defensively he’s very good, he can press all over the pitch, he sets the press for Liverpool.

MORE: Man City star sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Premier League showdown

“I’m going to go with Mo Salah is the best player in the Premier League right now.”

Salah is certainly among the very best players in the Premier League, and indeed the world.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was at the same age, it would have been a hard argument to make that Salah was the better player, but given the Portuguese star is now 36 and not quite at the same level, it might just be a valid claim.