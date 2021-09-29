(Video) Paul Pogba unveils drastic change in hairstyle ahead of Man United’s second UCL fixture

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has unveiled a drastic change in hairstyle ahead of his side’s second Champions League group stage fixture.

Pogba is every bit as renowned for his brand and style than he is his footballing ability. The fashionable Frenchman has gained support across the globe for his willingness to push boundaries and dress outside the norm.

Ahead of Manchester United’s second group game in the Champions League, which has become a must-win following the defeat to Young Boys last time out, Pogba’s had his hair done in a rather unusual way.

Have a look at the clip below. You sense that Graeme Souness will have something to say about this…

In truth, far too much attention is paid to the decisions that Pogba makes with his hair, clothes, etc.

The former Juventus midfielder is not the first footballer on the planet to have developed a unique style and individuality, but he’s often treated as though he is.

All we wish to do is encourage Pogba to continue doing whatever makes him feel comfortable in his own skin. If that means he gets his hair done like that, then so be it.