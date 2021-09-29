Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has sent a clear message to current star Kalvin Phillips about a potential transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has shone at Elland Road and looks like he could be the perfect fit for Man Utd right now as they look in need of an upgrade on players like Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

Mills acknowledges that Phillips would make sense as a target for the Red Devils, but he’s warned the 25-year-old that he’d never be forgiven by Leeds fans if he made the controversial move from Elland Road to Old Trafford.

Big names like Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith have made that move before, but Mills has suggested this would go down much worse due to the player being Leeds through and through.

Phillips was born in Leeds and came up through the club’s academy, so it’s easy to see why it might be different from the likes of Cantona and Ferdinand, who weren’t at the club for as long.

“He’s an outstanding player, we know that, he’s absolutely superb,” Mills told talkSPORT. “His performances for England have put him on a whole new level.

“There will be a lot of interest from a lot of clubs.

“Who needs a midfield player? Manchester United do. Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips would be there.”

When asked about moving from Leeds to Man Utd, he added: “I mean other players have done it, Rio [Ferdinand] left, Rio was only there a year, Alan Smith did it, and he’s not particularly welcome back in Leeds now.

“Kalvin is Leeds through and through but if they come knocking…”

Finally, when asked if Phillips would be welcomed back in his hometown upon making that transfer, Mills simply said: “No.”