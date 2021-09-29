Five Premier League clubs join Bayern Munich in the running to sign German starlet

FIVE of the Premier League’s big six are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, but Bayern Munich lead the race.

Since time began Germany has been pumping out world-class footballers. It’s for that reason that they have managed to remain competitive on the international stage consistently down the years.

While their latest crop of promising youngsters include those who have already had influence at the highest level, including Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, their talent depth runs deeper than that.

One man who has the potential to be as good as any of his German counterparts is Florian Wirtz, who has four goals and four assists to his name in five Bundesliga appearances this campaign.

The 18-year-old looks destined for stardom, and unsurprisingly, he has plenty of potential suitors from the Premier League, as is reported by SPORTBILD journalist Christian Falk.

Bayern are professionals when it comes to hoovering up all the talent available in the Bundesliga. However, Havertz escaped their grasp and signed for Chelsea. The Premier League does have serious player-pull.

By the sound of what Falk reports, Manchester City are the club keeping the closest eye on Wirtz, but that’s far from confirmation that they’ll be the side successful in signing him.

Let’s keep an eye on the situation and see how it develops in the months between now and next summer.