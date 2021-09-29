Since making an eye-watering £76.5m move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, attacker Jadon Sancho has struggled to replicate his best form.

Sancho, 21, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best young attackers, however, since joining the Red Devils, the Englishman, who has featured in seven matches, has failed to directly contribute to a single goal.

The 21-year-old’s current form is in stark contrast to the form that earned him his bumper summer transfer.

Having featured in 137 matches, in all competitions, for the Black and Yellow, Sancho racked up a hugely impressive 50 goals and 64 assists.

However, seemingly a shadow of his former self and looking to finally kick-start his Old Trafford career, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has delivered a worrying prediction.

News that Marcus Rashford, who has yet to feature this season following shoulder surgery, is set to make a return soon has been confirmed by the player, who recently posted an image of himself in training on Twitter.

Stepping it up one day at a time…??? pic.twitter.com/H9GT1ZYdxt — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 28, 2021

However, while speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Robinson believes Rashford’s impending return will signal bad news for Sancho.

“Yes, Sancho has had a very slow start but everyone knows what a brilliant player he is,” Robinson said. “Man United have got a huge squad and with Rashford coming back Solskjaer will have the opportunity to change things up.

“When you play for a club like United if you are not performing, you don’t play. It is simple. I think that is something Sancho will realise in the next few weeks. He has been poor since he has come in.

“I’m sure he will soon regain the form he showed at Dortmund in time. Moving to Manchester United is a huge challenge. It is completely different to any other experience. He needs to learn to deal with the pressure.”