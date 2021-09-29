Real Madrid set to battle Arsenal in race to sign defender on free transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Arsenal for the signature of former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier.

Aurier departed Tottenham over the summer transfer window, but still finds himself without a club.

The Ivorian has proven his credentials at top-level, with the only real concerns being over his off-the-field conduct.

Nevertheless, there does appear to be at least two good options on the table for Aurier.

According to a report published by Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid and Arsenal are both interested in signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

Arsenal would be an eyebrow-raising move for Aurier following his four-year stint as a Tottenham player.

Real Madrid would be equally as surprising, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both better options at right-back in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It’s often difficult to know in cases like this how legitimate the named clubs’ interest is. Oftentimes you’ll find it’s players’ representatives attempting to drum up interest.

You imagine that Aurier will want to find himself a new club by the time the January transfer window opens, else he faces spending an entire season of his career out of the game.

Whether it’ll be Arsenal or Real Madrid he’s playing for come the second-half of the season remains to be seen.