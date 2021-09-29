Spanish outfit plots January move to sign Manchester United midfielder

Real Sociedad are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

Mata signed for Man United back in January 2014, after finding himself surplus to requirements under Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard had been Chelsea’s best and most important player prior The Special One’s arrival, so it looked like a shrewd acquisition from United and David Moyes.

While Mata has had his moments, he has never really been successful in having the influence at Old Trafford that he did at Stamford Bridge.

His significance in the squad has dwindled, with the now 33-year-old being merely a squad player under the stewardship of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Todo Fichajes now report that Mata could depart in the January transfer window in search of more regular game-time than he’s likely to get with the Red Devils.

The report notes that Mata was attracting interest from Real Sociedad prior to extending his contract over the summer. The Spanish outfit are now back in the hunt.

That would provide Mata with the opportunity to spend his swan song back in his native country, which is a better option than warming the bench at Man United.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee United would demand in exchange for Mata, were they willing to part ways with him in the winter, but it’s hard to imagine it being much.