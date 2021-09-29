Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another Champions League record

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record in this remarkable career of his, moving ahead of Iker Casillas for most appearances in the Champions League.

Ronaldo will be playing for Man Utd against Villarreal at Old Trafford this evening, and it means he’s now on 178 appearances at this level, one more than Real Madrid legend Casillas managed.

See below for confirmation of this hugely impressive record from Opta Joe…

178 – Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 178th UEFA Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history. Domain. pic.twitter.com/DsUn6iHIed — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021

This is the latest in a long list of records Ronaldo has broken in the game, with the 36-year-old also the highest ever scorer in the competition, and the highest ever scorer in knockout matches. He’s also scored the most goals at home, and most goals away from home. He’s also won the most matches and is the only player to win five titles in the Champions League era.

Let’s see what else the Portugal international can achieve in this competition with United this season.