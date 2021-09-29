Video: Old Trafford erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo bags last-ditch winner for Man Utd vs Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo has worked his magic in the Champions League once again with a stoppage time winner for Manchester United against Villarreal this evening.

The Red Devils had been poor against their La Liga opponents, and it looked like they were about to be pretty lucky to come away with the draw, with Alex Telles scoring a beauty of an equaliser and the visitors missing a host of big chances.

Ronaldo, however, has once again turned up on the big stage with a hugely important goal to make it 2-1 to Man Utd right at the death, which you can see in the video clip below…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

This will go down as a memorable night for the Portugal international, who also became the highest appearance maker in this competition’s history by starting tonight, putting him ahead of Iker Casillas.

What a way to cap this game for Ronaldo, who has been on fire since returning to United for a second spell.