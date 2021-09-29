Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Villarreal possibly should’ve been disallowed for offside

Cristiano Ronaldo sent Old Trafford wild with his stoppage time goal for Manchester United against Villarreal, but should the goal have counted?

The Portugal international didn’t do anything wrong with his movement in the box and his finish, but it looked like Jesse Lingard was in an offside position when Ronaldo took his effort at goal.

Take a look below as Lingard is not only in an offside position, but possibly obstructing the Villarreal goalkeeper as well, meaning there’s no argument about whether or not he was interfering with play…

This looks like another very lucky moment for Man Utd as they snatched an unlikely victory in a game Villarreal largely dominated.