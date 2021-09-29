Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram shortly after scoring a dramatic late winner for Manchester United as they beat Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League.

Ronaldo (who else?) popped up with a stoppage time strike to settle this close game at Old Trafford, and the Portugal international insists it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Man Utd fans.

See below for Ronaldo’s message on Instagram, along with a picture of his iconic goal celebration…

Ronaldo has made a dream start to his second spell at United since returning to the club from Juventus this summer.

Even at 36 years of age, Ronaldo remains a phenomenal goal-scorer and it’s clear he’s had a huge impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.