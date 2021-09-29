Journalist provides update on Chelsea star’s future amid ongoing contract uncertainty

SPORTBILD reporter Christian Falk has clarified speculation surrounding the Chelsea future of defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger did not appear to have a future at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, with the Blues legend having continually left the German out of his match day squad.

With Rudiger having pretty high stock in the game, you wondered if Lampard knew something that we didn’t, but that doesn’t appear to have been the case.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took the reins at Chelsea and slotted Rudiger into the left centre-back role in a back three, he has thrived.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Matthijs de Ligt’s future amid Chelsea transfer links

Rudiger has been one of the best defenders on the planet this calendar year, but his Chelsea contract is due to expire at the end of June 2022.

That has sparked intense speculation over his future, but there appears to be plenty of nonsense mixed in with the truth.

As reported by SPORTBILD’s Christian Falk, Rudiger has NOT decided to leave Chelsea and Real Madrid have NOT offered him a £400k-a-week contract.

NOT TRUE ? is that @ToniRuediger decided against a new contract at @ChelseaFC and decided already for a Transfer to @realmadrid or @FCBayern (@marca). Also NOT TRUE ? is that @FCBayern offered Rüdiger a salary of 400000£ a week (@DailyMailUK) pic.twitter.com/yMZGnkAIGI — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 29, 2021

Though that’s far from confirmation that he will be sticking around at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans will take anything they can get right now.