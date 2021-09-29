Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham believes that Anthony Martial is struggling for the club due to not feeling loved.

Martial has not been at his best lately and seems to be lacking confidence when he plays, with the Frenchman looking nowhere near as good as he did when he first joined the club.

Still, Sheringham believes Martial needs to feel more appreciated, which is particularly important for a striker.

The ex-Red Devil used the example of Tammy Abraham, who seems to have found a new lease of life since leaving Chelsea for Roma in the summer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sheringham said: “It’s similar to Harry Kane and Tammy Abraham, centre-forwards need to be loved.

“If you’re not feeling loved and appreciated, if you feel you have one chance to do well in the Carabao Cup and if you don’t you’re not going to get anywhere near the Premier League games, it does put pressure on you.

“Tammy has gone to Roma and Jose Mourinho has said “go in there and if you miss chances, you’re not going to be out the team straight away.”

United fans will surely question this, as Martial has arguably still been given plenty of opportunities down the years without really taking them.

If the 25-year-old needs to feel loved, he might do well to leave Man Utd now in order to get the chance to play more often somewhere else.