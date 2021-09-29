Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer makes surprising changes as Man Utd starting XI to face Villarreal confirmed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected his starting XI to face Villarreal in the Champions League this evening.

Manchester United head into tonight’s clash at Old Trafford desperate for a win having slipped up their group stage opener, losing to Young Boys.

Revenge is also on the Reds’ minds having lost to Villarreal in last season’s Europa League final, and pressure is starting to build on Solskjaer amid a poor run of form.

United have managed just one win in their last four games, losing to Aston Villa at home in the Premier League over the weekend, and a response is needed this evening.

In a bid to drum up that response, Solskjaer has made changes to his lineup, bringing in Alex Telles at left-back.

Diogo Dalot also gets a start, while Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are the midfield partnership this evening.

Below you can see the Man Utd and Villarreal lineups in full.

