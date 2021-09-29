Spurs consider Championship goalkeeper as long-term Lloris replacement

According to recent reports, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur have their sights set on West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Daniel Levy’s Londoners are big admirers of the Championship shot-stopper.

Johnstone, 28, joined West Brom in 2018 following a £6.6m move from Manchester United.

Since joining the Baggies, the England international has gone on to feature in 140 matches, in all competitions, keeping 34 clean sheets, along the way.

MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder set for January exit

The 28-year-old’s impressive form even saw him named as the West Brom’s Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for last season.

However, despite enjoying a hugely impressive spell in the Midlands, it has been reported that Johnstone is being eyed by one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Football Insider claims to have spoken to a close source, who has revealed the Londoners’ recruitment team are in the process of scouting the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Should the club opt to seriously pursue Johnstone next summer, it has been noted he will likely serve as Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement, despite the club recently bringing in Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini on loan with an option to buy.