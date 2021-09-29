Spurs consider Championship goalkeeper as long-term Lloris replacement

According to recent reports, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur have their sights set on West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Daniel Levy’s Londoners are big admirers of the Championship shot-stopper.

Johnstone, 28, joined West Brom in 2018 following a £6.6m move from Manchester United.

Since joining the Baggies, the England international has gone on to feature in 140 matches, in all competitions, keeping 34 clean sheets, along the way.

The 28-year-old’s impressive form even saw him named as the West Brom’s Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for last season.

However, despite enjoying a hugely impressive spell in the Midlands, it has been reported that Johnstone is being eyed by one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Football Insider claims to have spoken to a close source, who has revealed the Londoners’ recruitment team are in the process of scouting the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Should the club opt to seriously pursue Johnstone next summer, it has been noted he will likely serve as Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement, despite the club recently bringing in Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini on loan with an option to buy.

