Spurs hopeful of selling attacking midfielder next summer as worrying reports emerge

Having come close to joining Paris-Saint Germain on loan earlier this summer before seeing a move fall through, Tottenham Hotspur is once again expected to offload midfielder Dele next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy are growing increasingly more frustrated with the midfielder, who has been described as ‘difficult to manage’.

Dele, 25, joined Tottenham Hotspur from MK Dons all the way back in 2015.

Despite being tipped to become one of the Premier League’s most talented attacking midfielders, Dele’s form in recent seasons has continued to decline as he now finds himself stuck in a rut and seemingly in need of a new direction.

Having started six Premier League matches so far this season for Nuno Espirito Santo, although Dele’s game time appears relatively unaffected, that could be set to change following a major dip in form.

Last weekend’s North London Derby 3-1 thrashing against rivals Arsenal saw the 25-year-old hauled off in the second half for Olivier Skipp and Football Insider claims the midfielder is now on borrowed time.

It has been reported that a move away from London in January is unlikely with Tottenham Hotspur hopeful he will put in some decent performances before offloading him in the summer.

The outlet also claims to have spoken to a close source who has suggested the Englishman is a headache to manage behind-the-scenes as well as an inconsistent performer in training sessions.