Video: Alex Telles screamer makes it Man Utd 1-1 Villarreal after clever play from Bruno Fernandes

Alex Telles has scored an absolute beauty from a cleverly-worked set play by Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United level things up against Villarreal.

The Red Devils have not been at their best tonight, and had gone 1-0 down at home to the team that beat them on penalties in last season’s Europa League final, with Paco Alcacer scoring early on in the second half.

Telles has levelled things up, however, with an absolute beauty of a strike on the volley from a clever Fernandes free-kick.

Watch below and admire the all-round beauty of this goal, which Man Utd so desperately needed after a difficult match so far…

United will now hope to go on and win this game, but Villarreal have undoubtedly been the better side so far and have wasted a number of good chances, so there’s every chance they could grab a second if they can be a bit more clinical.