Barcelona are not in a good place right now, and it seems that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has decided to go rogue.

The German shot-stopper is normally a pretty reliable performer for the Catalan giants, even in these troubled times at the Nou Camp, but he had a bit of a nightmare in the 3-0 defeat against Benfica this evening.

Watch below as Ter Stegen finds himself in the left-back position, giving Benfica a huge opportunity to inflict even more damage onto this Barca side…

Ter Stegen just got saved by the post after being caught out in this position ? Would've been a difficult one to explain ? pic.twitter.com/McvRognXeA — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 29, 2021

It’s not clear what on earth Ter Stegen was thinking, but he got away with it on this occasion…