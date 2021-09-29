Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen bizarrely goes walkabout during Benfica defeat

Barcelona are not in a good place right now, and it seems that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has decided to go rogue.

The German shot-stopper is normally a pretty reliable performer for the Catalan giants, even in these troubled times at the Nou Camp, but he had a bit of a nightmare in the 3-0 defeat against Benfica this evening.

Watch below as Ter Stegen finds himself in the left-back position, giving Benfica a huge opportunity to inflict even more damage onto this Barca side…

It’s not clear what on earth Ter Stegen was thinking, but he got away with it on this occasion…

