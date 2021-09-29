Villarreal defender Pau Torres has admitted he finds big strong forwards like Romelu Lukaku as one of the players he finds it most difficult to play against.

The Spain international made these interesting comments in an interview with El Confidencial ahead of tonight’s big game in the Champions League, with Torres’ Villarreal side taking on Manchester United.

This comes just a few months after Torres and Villarreal enjoyed victory over the Red Devils in the Europa League final, and Lukaku is an interesting choice by the player, given that the Belgium international was allowed to leave United.

Lukaku struggled in his two years at Man Utd between 2017 and 2019, but went on to become a big success at Inter Milan before earning a big move back to the Premier League with Chelsea this season.

The 28-year-old has made a great start to life at Stamford Bridge and Blues fans will be delighted they got him, especially when top defenders like Torres explain how difficult it can be to defend against strikers like that.

When asked about the toughest opponents to deal with up front, Torres told El Confidencial: “The bigger, stronger forwards, Lukaku type , who like the melee more. You must do another type of defence different from that of the little ones.”