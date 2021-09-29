Tottenham considering Nuno Espirito Santo replacements after difficult run of results

Tottenham are reportedly considering replacements for Nuno Espirito Santo after three heavy Premier League defeats in a row.

Spurs were one of the fastest starters in the Premier League this term having won all three of their opening fixtures, including a victory over champions Manchester City.

However, things swiftly took a nosedive in North London, with Tottenham now having been beaten by Crystal Palace (3-0), Chelsea (3-0) and Arsenal (3-1) consecutively.

Nuno’s tactics are rather baffling and there are major question marks over his suitability to the role at Tottenham. He now finds himself under pressure.

According to The Transfer Window podcast, Tottenham are already considering who they could replace Nuno with, should Daniel Levy decide to sack him.

It took Levy several months to finally appoint a permanent manager in Nuno after dismissing Jose Mourinho. By the sound of things, the managerial hunt could restart soon.

You’d expect the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager to be afforded a little more time to get it right, but if the results continue to be as poor as they have as of late, he’ll be in real trouble.