Donny van de Beek was NOT a happy man as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again left him as an unused substitute against Villarreal this evening.

The Dutchman has barely played for Manchester United since joining the Red Devils from Ajax last summer, and it’s not really clear why Solskjaer doesn’t seem to fancy him.

There was speculation that Van de Beek might leave in the summer, but he ended up staying at United, even though his situation shows no signs of improving.

Watch below as you can just make out Van de Beek’s furious reaction, with his team-mates seeming to try to calm him down…

Van de Beek is not happy ? pic.twitter.com/MXXamEAzv0 — ???? (@IeeSZN) September 29, 2021

This followed a tweet from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claiming that Van de Beek also threw his bib down in frustration at being overlooked again…

Van de Beek walks back from his warm-up and throws his bib on the floor. Another no-show. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 29, 2021

This is a bizarre situation and one imagines the Netherlands international surely won’t be staying at Man Utd for much longer after this.