Video: Manchester United fans will love Paul Pogba’s nickname for Raphael Varane

Manchester United fans will love the nickname Paul Pogba has given to summer signing Raphael Varane.

The France international joined Man Utd from Real Madrid this summer after a great career at the Bernabeu, where he won the Champions League title an incredible four times, including three final victories in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Varane is now preparing to play in this competition for United and will hope to make an impact in his first home game for the club against Villarreal this evening.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game, Varane revealed that his previous success in this competition means Pogba calls him ‘Champions League Varane’…

"We are Man United, we have to start the game with the ambition to win." Champions League expert Raphael Varane talks to @msmith850 as his new club look to bounce back against Villarreal ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/xRO4chdgO4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

Varane may find it harder to get his hands on this trophy again with United, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often seeming to struggle at this level.

MUFC were dumped out of the group stages last season and started this campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Young Boys as well, but Varane will hope his experience in the tournament can give the team a lift.