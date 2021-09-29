Video: Manchester United fans will love Paul Pogba’s nickname for Raphael Varane

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans will love the nickname Paul Pogba has given to summer signing Raphael Varane.

The France international joined Man Utd from Real Madrid this summer after a great career at the Bernabeu, where he won the Champions League title an incredible four times, including three final victories in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Varane is now preparing to play in this competition for United and will hope to make an impact in his first home game for the club against Villarreal this evening.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game, Varane revealed that his previous success in this competition means Pogba calls him ‘Champions League Varane’…

More Stories / Latest News
Declan Rice clear on West Ham stance amid Man Utd transfer links
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another Champions League record
‘Finally’ – Some Man Utd fans are delighted with one Solskjaer selection decision for Villarreal clash

Varane may find it harder to get his hands on this trophy again with United, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often seeming to struggle at this level.

MUFC were dumped out of the group stages last season and started this campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Young Boys as well, but Varane will hope his experience in the tournament can give the team a lift.

More Stories Paul Pogba Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.